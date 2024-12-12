Take a stroll through Kelowna’s Cultural District and discover the new winter-themed street banners adorning lamp posts along Water Street.

Designed by local artists and muralists Liz and Dylan Ranney, the banners depict timeless winter activities alongside recognizable Kelowna landmarks and were selected from an open call for art submissions held earlier this year.

“We are honoured to have our art displayed in the Cultural District and hope residents and visitors alike will see themselves reflected in the winter banners,” said Liz and Dylan Ranney. “Even in winter, Kelowna is a city full of life and our design hopes to reflect this active and thriving community.”

The winter banners are now on display along Water Street between Queensway Ave. and Sunset Dr. and will be reinstalled annually during the winter months.

In other public art news, the City has announced their new Artist in Residence and community art grant recipients. Cole Mash and Erin Scott have been unveiled as Kelowna’s next Artist in Residence and are working on a spoken word and video literature project addressing climate change to be shared with the community this fall. Community art grant recipients, Shoaib Shabir and Jessie Rivest are working on photography and sound art projects, respectively, which will also animate public spaces this fall.

"Our Artist in Residence and community art grant programs are just one way we show our commitment to supporting our local professional and emerging artists,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager. “We are delighted with the exceptional talent and reception these programs continue to receive from the community, and we can’t wait to see what incredible interactive works this year’s talented artists come up with.”

To read about this year’s recipients and learn more about artist opportunities, visit kelowna.ca/culture.