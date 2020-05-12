Construction crews are ready to begin dismantling Skaha Lake Splash Pad and prepare the site to replace it next year with a new design and water spray features.

Fencing will be in place around the work zone and heavy machinery will be used in the coming weeks to remove the existing material and clear the ground.

Work will resume in spring to install the new splash pad, which is anticipated to open ahead of summer 2025.

The design was developed in conjunction with the En’owkin Centre and will include accessibility features.

Funding for the $1.2 million project includes a donation from Rotary Club of Penticton as well as grant funding from the Province of B.C. Growing Communities Fund and the Canada Community-Building Fund