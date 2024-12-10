A young women enjoying the outdoors with friends was killed this weekend after being struck by a tree.

Rittika Rajput and four of her friends were at a James Lake recreation area on Dec. 7, around a bonfire, when the wind picked up, snapping a nearby tree.

Family friend Amarjit Singh Lalli, speaking on the Early Edition, said when Rajput and a friend heard the loud crack, they both took off in different directions. Rajput was struck in the head by the collapsing tree.

“It’s been rough for the family but even more tragic for her four friends who were there. She basically passed away in their arms," he said.

Lalli said the friends feel guilty, but he said they were simply doing what Canadians do – enjoy the outdoors.

“They keep blaming themselves. 'We should have done this. We shouldn't have been there," he said. "But you know they were doing Canadian things - enjoying the outback."

Rajput was from India, lived in Kelowna, but studied online at a college in the Lower Mainland. She is described online as a loving daughter and caring sister to her siblings.

A GoFundMe launched online said Rajput’s mother Kiran works tirelessly stitching clothes to make ends-meat. She took out thousands of dollars in loans to send her daughter to be educated in Canada.

Her parents are said to be “shattered” and struggling to cope with the loss.

The online fundraiser is asking for money to help send her body back to Punjab province in India to carry out the funeral according to their customs and wishes. The remaining funds will also be used to pay off her education debt, legal fees, and any other unforeseen bills.