With a successful first year complete, the free transit program for youth between 13 and 24 will continue into 2025.

“The program is doing what it was created to do: break down barriers for youth so they can access services, socialize and be a more active part of the community,” says Julie Czeck, the City’s director of public safety and partnerships. “The success we have seen, in terms of usage, and the stories we have heard anecdotally from youth, illustrate the demand and need for this program. Providing youth with the ability to be mobile helps make our community safer and more livable.”

Youth between 13 and 24 will continue to be able to receive free transit by registering for a pass at one of five locations (12 and under ride for free with no pass required). The passes will be valid until Dec. 31, 2025.

Cards can now be renewed at the following locations:

· The Ooknakane Friendship Centre

· Foundry Penticton

· Penticton Public Library

· Penticton Community Centre

· Penticton City Hall

Given the high uptake of the program, in 2025 registrants will be required to provide proof of ID to ensure there is no duplication of pass recipients, reducing the risk of fare evasion. Identification that can be accepted includes: driver's license, passport, birth certificate, student ID Cards or school enrolment/registration documents.

The funding for the pilot project is coming from a three-year grant the federal government’s Building Safer Communities, provided to the City of Penticton.