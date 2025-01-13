The Kelowna RCMP are currently searching for Sydney McDougall, a high-risk missing Indigenous female youth who requires medical care.

McDougall is currently under the care of a local area hospital but failed to return as expected after being granted a two-hour pass.

McDougall was last seen at the Petro-Canada gas station located at Highway 97 and Old Okanagan Highway. She was reportedly with two others but did not return as scheduled.

McDougall is described as:

• Indigenous female youth

• 5’8” in height

• Heavy set

• Long black hair below the shoulders

• Last seen wearing a thigh-length black coat, grey sweatpants, and slippers

The RCMP request anyone who locates McDougall to immediately call 911 and remain with her until police arrive.