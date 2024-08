Balthasar was last seen on August 6, 2024 at approximately 10:00 am near the Power St and Lakeshore Drive area.

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating senior citizen Balthasar EIRIZ, who was reported missing on August 6, 2024.

Description of Balthasar:

Caucasian male

85 years

4'9" (145 cm)

grey hair

hazel eyes

He was last seen wearing:

white t-shirt

grey sweat pants

blue hat that says "police"



Family and friends are extremely concerned for Balthasar as he suffers from Dementia. If you see Balthasar please contact the Penticton RCMP immediately at 250-492-4300.