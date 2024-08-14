Wilkinson Street rental housing

Council OK’d a development permit for a four-storey building with 107 rental units, including 15 ground units that front onto both Springfield Rd and Wilkinson St. The building will cover four lots at 2110 – 2140 Wilkinson St.

Housing approved

Council supported two development permits for an additional 61 units of housing in two separate proposals, one on Montgomery Road for 54 units and another on Gore Street for seven units.

Unsheltered community costs

Staff updated Council on the costs of helping the unhoused community. The City faces increased needs and expenses in serving this community. Data was compiled on operating costs for 2023 and capital costs from 2019 to 2023 to measure the financial impact.

