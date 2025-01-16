Kelowna’s outstanding food and beverage culture and vibrant culinary scene could soon be part of a network of cities around the world celebrated for creativity and innovation.

The City of Kelowna, in partnership with Tourism Kelowna and Okanagan College, has accepted an invitation to apply for designation as Canada’s first UNESCO City of Gastronomy, a prestigious title that celebrates a city’s culinary heritage, food culture, and commitment to sustainable development.

“Kelowna’s culinary scene is a testament to the passion and creativity of our local chefs, farmers, wineries and food producers,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. “Applying for this designation is a step towards recognizing the vital role that food plays in our community and enhancing Kelowna’s reputation as a global culinary destination.”

UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) established the Creative Cities Network in 2004, to celebrate the impact and importance of culture around the world. The network is organized into seven fields: crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, media arts and music. Currently, there are four other Canadian cities in the network: London (music), Toronto (media arts), Montreal (design) and Quebec City (literature).

“The opportunity to apply for designation opens up only once every two years, and the Canadian Commission for UNESCO is only permitted to nominate up to two cities at a time,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, Tourism Kelowna CEO. “Being invited to apply is an opportunity to showcase and celebrate all the ways food and beverages bring us together in Kelowna – through story and traditions, community-based initiatives, world-class restaurants and culinary experiences, agriculture – and so much more.”

The application process is comprehensive and includes compiling information about the nominated city’s “food assets.” Ballantyne says a wide range of groups, businesses, experts, associations and organizations with ties to Kelowna’s food and beverage sectors are contributing to the submission – and more input is welcome.

“We have the support of Westbank First Nation (WFN), the City of Kelowna and Tourism Kelowna to move forward with the application. If successful, this designation will be important to a diverse range of partners – from education to businesses, to community groups and tourism,” said Dr. Neil Fassina, president at Okanagan College. “We all share a desire to celebrate not only our outstanding local restaurants, wineries and craft beverage makers – but also the passion for learning, innovation and creativity that is at the heart of this region and which will drive success for years to come.”

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network is designed to strengthen and promote efforts and strategies around the world that contribute to sustainable development, social inclusion and cultural vibrancy. Designated cities collaborate with each other, sharing best practices, exchanging expertise, and promoting tourism.

Fassina says Kelowna has a wide array of strengths: from top chefs, vintners and craft beverage makers – to initiatives that make a positive impact in food security and climate health. Educational partners, Indigenous communities and Elders, non-profits and local and regional businesses have all contributed to efforts so far to build out the Kelowna application.

Both UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College are home to research projects that align with the designation, and OC also offers a culinary program for aspiring chefs and pastry chefs. Organizations including local food banks and groups that support low-income populations are some of the many groups engaged in food-related initiatives that support community and social development. Initiatives that encourage public participation and celebration of food production and culinary culture, often also strengthen relationships and make a positive impact on quality of life.

“The process of being invited to apply and gathering the required information is in itself inspiring,” said Mayor Dyas. “There is a spirit of collaboration in Kelowna and throughout the region that we celebrate when we come together over food and when we are motivated to sustain for generations to come – it’s one of the things that makes our community here special.”

The application to the Creative Cities Network will be submitted at the end of February, and UNESCO will make its announcement about new designations later in 2025.