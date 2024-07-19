KOOTENAYS - Nemo Creek Wildfire Emergency Info

Residents living on 16 properties along the west shore of Slocan Lake (Nemo Creek) have been put on evacuation alert.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay made the decision Friday morning because of two wildfires at Nemo Creek.

The alert also affects a small portion of Valhalla Provincial Park.

Friday’s evacuation alert involved the properties listed below:



031-885-551

007-629-966

014-040-590

014-040-859

008-541-612

017-493-544

014-040-620

017-493-552

014-040-484

017-493-536

014-039-877

014-040-646

012-162-850

007-700-326

014-040-638

014-039-923

The Regional District of Central Kootenay's order comes after the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service because of the Slocan Lake wildfire. The RDCK has put residents of 16 other properties in the area on evacuation alert, meaning they have to be ready to leave quickly. The RDCK have uploaded a list of all properties and regions on Evaculation Alert here.



Any evacuee who doesn't have a place to go is asked to head to the Royal Canadian Legion in Slocan.



Anyone needing food, clothing and other immediate items needs to register online at Emergency Support Services https://ess.gov.bc.ca.