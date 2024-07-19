Residents living on 16 properties along the west shore of Slocan Lake (Nemo Creek) have been put on evacuation alert.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay made the decision Friday morning because of two wildfires at Nemo Creek.
The alert also affects a small portion of Valhalla Provincial Park.
Friday’s evacuation alert involved the properties listed below:
031-885-551
007-629-966
014-040-590
014-040-859
008-541-612
017-493-544
014-040-620
017-493-552
014-040-484
017-493-536
014-039-877
014-040-646
012-162-850
007-700-326
014-040-638
014-039-923
The Regional District of Central Kootenay's order comes after the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service because of the Slocan Lake wildfire. The RDCK has put residents of 16 other properties in the area on evacuation alert, meaning they have to be ready to leave quickly. The RDCK have uploaded a list of all properties and regions on Evaculation Alert here.
Any evacuee who doesn't have a place to go is asked to head to the Royal Canadian Legion in Slocan.
Anyone needing food, clothing and other immediate items needs to register online at Emergency Support Services https://ess.gov.bc.ca.