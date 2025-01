The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 31-year old Louis Leggett who was last seen by family in mid-December 2024 in Vernon.

Louis Leggett is described as:

Indigenous male

31-years old

Height 5’6 (168 cm)

Weight 115 lbs (52 kg)

Black hair

Brown Eyes

Police are concerned for Louis' health and well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Louis Leggett is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.