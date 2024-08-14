Penticton RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Bradley Friesen, who was reported missing on August 12, 2024.

Bradley Friesen was last seen on August 12, 2024.

Description of Bradley Friesen:

caucasian male

42 years

6 ft 1 in (185 cm)

200 lbs (90 kg)

shaved hair

brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

shorts

t-shirt

Police are very concerned for Bradley Friesen’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradley Friesen is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).