Penticton RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Bradley Friesen, who was reported missing on August 12, 2024.
Bradley Friesen was last seen on August 12, 2024.
Description of Bradley Friesen:
He was last seen wearing:
Police are very concerned for Bradley Friesen’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradley Friesen is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).