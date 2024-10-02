Three youths have been arrested in connection to a group attack on a teenage girl at Gyro Beach last weekend.

At a press conference Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP said there were five "aggressors" identified in the attack, which occurred around 8:30 pm on Friday, Sept. 27 and involved several people swarming and beating-up a 13-year-old girl.

Three of the five have been charged and released on condition.

Police identified a total of 30 witnesses to the attack, and commended two youths present who attempted to stop the incident and called police.

The assailants were identified through a widely circulated video of the attack, as well as surveillance footage from the area.

Police are asking the public to refrain from spreading the video further online, noting it may lead to increased trauma for the victim.

The exact charges and identities of the attackers - as well as the victim - cannot be released due to provisions under the Youth Justice Act, which prohibits the disclosure of facts and circumstances related to the offence because those involved are under the age of 18.